Podcast: Fergo and The Freak – Episode 336 – BREAKING: The 2021 Rugby League World Cup Postponed

In this episode BREAKING NEWS as the 2021 Rugby League World Cup has been postponed until 2022.

This is a bit of a sad decision, but it is the right decision.

After Australia and New Zealand withdraw from the World Cup a week or so ago, the writing was on the wall. This really is a decision that should have been made before that happened.

Let us know what you think about this decision!

