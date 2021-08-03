Podcast: Fergo and The Freak – Episode 336 – BREAKING: The 2021 Rugby League World Cup Postponed

Aug 04, 2021 League Freak Fergo and The Freak 0
In this episode BREAKING NEWS as the 2021 Rugby League World Cup has been postponed until 2022.
This is a bit of a sad decision, but it is the right decision.
After Australia and New Zealand withdraw from the World Cup a week or so ago, the writing was on the wall. This really is a decision that should have been made before that happened.
