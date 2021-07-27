Podcast: Fergo and The Freak – Episode 333 – Don’t Go To England, Don’t Sign For The Wests Tigers And Don’t Try Ikea Meatballs

Jul 28, 2021 League Freak Fergo and The Freak 0
In this episode Andrew and Freaky talk about the situation surrounding the World Cup, they discuss English Rugby League and the overall future of the World Cup.
We then talk about the Wests Tigers doco, and go into great detail about how they can;’t really turn things around.
We then talk about the wide scale issue surround blue balls. The jazz is building up and the poison is sending us all crazy.
Then we talk tyre purchases, bad meatballs, hotdogs, pizza, toilet paper, flour and bread that won rise for some reason like you forgot something important, but that it. Nothing else.
Follow the boys on Twitter at AndrewRLP and LeagueFreak
Visit The Rugby League Project for all your Rugby League statistics and The Official Website Of The Glorious League Freak for all your Rugby League news and opinions.
Support the boys on Patreon at Rugby League Project Patreon and the League Freak Patreon!
Visit Rugby League Podcasting Network and NRL Rumours as well as NRL Breaking News
Last but not least visit the official podcast website at FergoandTheFreak.com
#RugbyLeague #NRL #RFL #SuperLeague #NSW #QLD #Sport #Rugby #IntRL #RugbyWorldCup #StateOfOrigin #Origin #RLWC #Podcast #LiveSport #GreatAustralianPodcasts #NRLPodcast #SuperLeaguePodcast #RugbyPodcast #SportPodcast #RugbyLeaguePodcast #History #RugbyHistory #InternationalRL #RLWC9s #RedV #ThunderAndLightning #NRLGrandFinal
Click here to listen to this episode!
A well known Rugby League writer, League Freak has established a reputation among supporters of the game for his fearless commentary and unmatched insight. With a reach that spans both sides of the globe, League Freak has produced an independent network that allows him to distribute content to his many thousands of followers. He is the owner and main author of LeagueFreak.com
Jul 23, 2021 0
Jul 22, 2021 0
Jul 21, 2021 0
Jul 21, 2021 0
You must log in to post a comment.