Podcast: Fergo and The Freak – Episode 333 – Don’t Go To England, Don’t Sign For The Wests Tigers And Don’t Try Ikea Meatballs

In this episode Andrew and Freaky talk about the situation surrounding the World Cup, they discuss English Rugby League and the overall future of the World Cup.

We then talk about the Wests Tigers doco, and go into great detail about how they can;’t really turn things around.

We then talk about the wide scale issue surround blue balls. The jazz is building up and the poison is sending us all crazy.

Then we talk tyre purchases, bad meatballs, hotdogs, pizza, toilet paper, flour and bread that won rise for some reason like you forgot something important, but that it. Nothing else.

Follow the boys on Twitter at AndrewRLP and LeagueFreak

Visit The Rugby League Project for all your Rugby League statistics and The Official Website Of The Glorious League Freak for all your Rugby League news and opinions.

Support the boys on Patreon at Rugby League Project Patreon and the League Freak Patreon!

Visit Rugby League Podcasting Network and NRL Rumours as well as NRL Breaking News

Last but not least visit the official podcast website at FergoandTheFreak.com

#RugbyLeague #NRL #RFL #SuperLeague #NSW #QLD #Sport #Rugby #IntRL #RugbyWorldCup #StateOfOrigin #Origin #RLWC #Podcast #LiveSport #GreatAustralianPodcasts #NRLPodcast #SuperLeaguePodcast #RugbyPodcast #SportPodcast #RugbyLeaguePodcast #History #RugbyHistory #InternationalRL #RLWC9s #RedV #ThunderAndLightning #NRLGrandFinal



Click here to listen to this episode!

Related