Podcast: Fergo and The Freak – Episode 332 – Possible NRL Bubble Breach, Signing News And RLWC 2021 Reaction

In this episode League Freak talks about the allegations about the latest alleged bubble break. You can read the details here: DailyMail.co.uk

There is a bit of player movement with Tevita Pangai Jr playing for the Panthers this year and then heading to the Bulldogs next season. Also, will the Doggies also get Paul Vaughan?

Dale Finucane is in hot demand the the North Queensland Cowboys are pretty up front about wanting to get him on board.

Will a version of Rugby League be in the 2032 Olympic Games in Brisbane?

A little bit of talk about the Eels loss to the Canberra Raiders on the Gold Coast.

The NSWRL cancel more junior football and I talk about how that effects fringe first graders….and then we get into it.

The news that Australia and New Zealand have withdrawn from the 2021 Rugby League World Cup has had some interesting reactions. I read the join statement by the ARLC and NZRL and well as the press release out of the International Rugby League.

