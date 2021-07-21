Podcast: Fergo and The Freak – Episode 330 – Should The 2021 Rugby League World Cup Be Cancelled?

In a bit of a sombre episode League Freak gives his thoughts on the 2021 Rugby League World Cup.

Should it go ahead during a global pandemic? Was about player welfare? Will it be an occasion that is worthy of the greatest trophy the sport has to offer? Will it be a silver bullet for the English game?

Who is the World Cup for? Who really matter most when the decision is made to play the tournament?

There is a lot to think about, and hopefully League Freak has done a good job of summing it all up.

