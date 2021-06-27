Podcast: Fergo and The Freak – Episode 323 – NSW Wins The 2021 State Of Origin Series – Player Ratings Included

Jun 28, 2021 League Freak Fergo and The Freak 0
In this episode we are joined by the lovely Nadine as we talk about New South Wales huge win at Suncorp Stadium.
We go through League Freaks controversial player ratings for New South Wales and Queensland.
Its always a fun episode when Nadine joins the podcast for a chat!
Follow the boys on Twitter at AndrewRLP and LeagueFreak
Visit The Rugby League Project for all your Rugby League statistics and The Official Website Of The Glorious League Freak for all your Rugby League news and opinions.
Support the boys on Patreon at Rugby League Project Patreon and the League Freak Patreon!
Visit Rugby League Podcasting Network and NRL Rumours as well as NRL Breaking News
Last but not least visit the official podcast website at FergoandTheFreak.com
#RugbyLeague #NRL #RFL #SuperLeague #NSW #QLD #Sport #Rugby #IntRL #RugbyWorldCup #StateOfOrigin #Origin #RLWC #Podcast #LiveSport #GreatAustralianPodcasts #NRLPodcast #SuperLeaguePodcast #RugbyPodcast #SportPodcast #RugbyLeaguePodcast #History #RugbyHistory #InternationalRL #RLWC9s #RedV #ThunderAndLightning #NRLGrandFinal
Click here to listen to this episode!
A well known Rugby League writer, League Freak has established a reputation among supporters of the game for his fearless commentary and unmatched insight. With a reach that spans both sides of the globe, League Freak has produced an independent network that allows him to distribute content to his many thousands of followers. He is the owner and main author of LeagueFreak.com
Jun 27, 2021 0
Jun 27, 2021 0
Jun 27, 2021 0
Jun 28, 2021 0
Jun 27, 2021 0
Jun 27, 2021 0
Jun 15, 2021 0
You must log in to post a comment.