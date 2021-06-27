Queensland Maroons Player Ratings – State Of Origin Two 2021

Jun 27, 2021 League Freak Rugby League State Of Origin 0
So you’re looking for all the player ratings for the Queensland Rugby League team for game two of the series?
Queensland have been slaughtered in this series. Losing the second game in Lang Park in such emphatic fashion, thats one that will hurt the Maroons.
A 26-0 loss…..
Have a listen to the post match State Of Origin podcast along with explanations with player ratings here:
Anyway, lets get stuck into this!
Queensland
1. Valentine Holmes – 5
Didn’t do much!
2. Kyle Feldt – 5
Had a few moments to make an impact but the bounce of the ball didn’t go his way.
3. Kurt Capwell – 4
Very, very quiet.
4. Dane Gagai – 4
Was dominated the entire game.
5. Xavier Coats – 5
Had a couple of chances but couldn’t convert.
6. Cameron Munster – 5
Was better in the second half bur wasn’t helped by his team mates.
7. Daly Cherry-Evans – 5
Wasn’t a great deal that he could do in this game. They didn’t have much going on for him to work off the back of.
8. Christian Welsh – 5
Wasnt much of a factor.
9. Andrew McCullough – 6
Solid in defence but offered little in attack.
10. Josh Papalii – 3
Terrible. Really, really terrible.
11. Jai Arrow – 4
Pretty good in defence.
12. Felise Kaufusi – 3
A non factor.
13. Tino Fa’asumaleaui – 4
A little quiet.
14. Ben Hunt – 5
Was pretty handy when he came on the field and was playing out of dummy half.
15. Moeaki Fotuaka – 5
A couple of decent moments.
16. David Fifita – 4
Was very average in this game and has been in this series.
17. Francis Molo – 4
Not too bad off the bench.
