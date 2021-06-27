NSW Blues Player Ratings – State Of Origin Two 2021

Its the time you’ve all been waiting for, the release of my player ratings for State Of Origin game two!

New South Wales wraps up the series with a thumping win at Lang Park!A magnificent 26-0 victory!

The New South Wales team was outstanding across the field, they had very few players that were not playing at a very high level!

Have a listen to the post match State Of Origin podcast, with player rating explanations here:

So, lets get on to the rating!

New South Wales

1. James Tedesco (c) – 6

Not at his best in this game but still pretty good.

2. Brian To’o – 6

A mistake or two but otherwise solid. Made a lot of meters once again.

3. Latrell Mitchell – 9

An absolute monster! What a series he has been having!

4. Tom Trbojevic – 9

Another incredible game by Turbo!

5. Josh Addo-Carr – 8

Any time he got a half chance he took it! Outstanding!

6. Jarome Luai – 6

A little more quiet in game two. QLD defended him well.

7. Nathan Cleary – 7

Was injured early in the match but still played very well.

8. Daniel Saifiti – 6

A little quiet in attack but did his job in defence.

9. Damien Cook – 6

A little quiet I thought.

10. Junior Paulo – 8

Outstanding when he was on the field. A real enforcer!

11. Cameron Murray – 5

Bombed two tries for NSW.

12. Tariq Sims – 9

The best of the Blues forwards. Absolutely outstanding. Just about man of the match!

13. Isaah Yeo – 7

Nearly got sin binned but was very goof in the middle of the field.

14. Jack Wighton – 2

Stop selecting him please.

15. Angus Crichton – 7

Was great for New South Wales! A great game!

16. Payne Hass – 7

Brilliant off the bench. His go forward kept the roll going forward.

17. Liam Martin – 5

Was solid off the bench.

Related