Podcast: Fergo and The Freak – Episode 319 – Rugby League In The United States With Brian Lowe

Jun 13, 2021 League Freak Fergo and The Freak 0
In this episode we are joined by Brian Lowe from Rugby League Planet as he fills us in on what it happening with Rugby League in the United States.
From the North American Rugby League putting their season on hold for another year, to the United States Rugby League competition that is holding their season right now.
We had a great chat about where the game stands in America, the best ways to grow the game and keep it sustainable, the Toronto Wolfpack and their future in the sport, and League Freak dream of an NRL team based in Honolulu!
It was great fun talking to Brian and no doubt we will have him on again soon!
Follow the boys on Twitter at AndrewRLP and LeagueFreak
Visit The Rugby League Project for all your Rugby League statistics and The Official Website Of The Glorious League Freak for all your Rugby League news and opinions.
Support the boys on Patreon at Rugby League Project Patreon and the League Freak Patreon!
Visit Rugby League Podcasting Network and NRL Rumours as well as NRL Breaking News
Last but not least visit the official podcast website at FergoandTheFreak.com
#RugbyLeague #NRL #RFL #SuperLeague #NSW #QLD #Sport #Rugby #IntRL #RugbyWorldCup #StateOfOrigin #Origin #RLWC #Podcast #LiveSport #GreatAustralianPodcasts #NRLPodcast #SuperLeaguePodcast #RugbyPodcast #SportPodcast #RugbyLeaguePodcast #History #RugbyHistory #InternationalRL #RLWC9s #RedV #ThunderAndLightning #NRLGrandFinal
A well known Rugby League writer, League Freak has established a reputation among supporters of the game for his fearless commentary and unmatched insight. With a reach that spans both sides of the globe, League Freak has produced an independent network that allows him to distribute content to his many thousands of followers. He is the owner and main author of LeagueFreak.com
Jun 12, 2021 0
Jun 11, 2021 0
Jun 09, 2021 0
Jun 12, 2021 0
Jun 09, 2021 0
Jun 09, 2021 0
You must log in to post a comment.