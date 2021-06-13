Podcast: Fergo and The Freak – Episode 319 – Rugby League In The United States With Brian Lowe

In this episode we are joined by Brian Lowe from Rugby League Planet as he fills us in on what it happening with Rugby League in the United States.

From the North American Rugby League putting their season on hold for another year, to the United States Rugby League competition that is holding their season right now.

We had a great chat about where the game stands in America, the best ways to grow the game and keep it sustainable, the Toronto Wolfpack and their future in the sport, and League Freak dream of an NRL team based in Honolulu!

It was great fun talking to Brian and no doubt we will have him on again soon!

Follow the boys on Twitter at AndrewRLP and LeagueFreak

Visit The Rugby League Project for all your Rugby League statistics and The Official Website Of The Glorious League Freak for all your Rugby League news and opinions.

Support the boys on Patreon at Rugby League Project Patreon and the League Freak Patreon!

Visit Rugby League Podcasting Network and NRL Rumours as well as NRL Breaking News

Last but not least visit the official podcast website at FergoandTheFreak.com

#RugbyLeague #NRL #RFL #SuperLeague #NSW #QLD #Sport #Rugby #IntRL #RugbyWorldCup #StateOfOrigin #Origin #RLWC #Podcast #LiveSport #GreatAustralianPodcasts #NRLPodcast #SuperLeaguePodcast #RugbyPodcast #SportPodcast #RugbyLeaguePodcast #History #RugbyHistory #InternationalRL #RLWC9s #RedV #ThunderAndLightning #NRLGrandFinal

Related