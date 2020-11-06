 

Podcast: Fergo and The Freak – Episode 250 – The Toronto Wolfpack And Make Rugby League Great Again Petition

Nov 06, 2020 Fergo and The Freak 0

In this episode League Freak is joined by Toronto Wolfpack supporters Sandy and Jenni to discuss the decision to reject the Toronto Wolfpack re-admission into the Super League competition.

 

We look through the reports out of Super League HQ about why they weren’t allowed back, and break down how ridiculous some of the arguments where.

 

We talk about the impact the Toronto Wolfpack have had on Rugby League and the communities they have touched, and then talk about the Make Rugby League Great Again petition!

 

The Make Rugby League Great Again Petition - SIGN IT!

