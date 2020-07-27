Podcast: Fergo and The Freak – Episode 208 – Sher And Lil Drop In For A Chat About The Toronto Wolfpack And Loving Rugby League In Canada

Goto manscaped.com and get 20% off + free shipping with the code: NRL

In this episode League Freak chats with Sher and Lil who are massive Rugby League supporters in Canada who have been on board since the early days of the Toronto Wolfpack.

We chat about how they got into Rugby League, their experiences supporting the Wolfpack, what they think about the sport and some of its rules, and their view on supporting and growing the game worldwide.

Sher and Lil were amazing to chat with and we will get them on the podcast again very soon! Go and visit them on Twitter on the account Sher and Lil and check out their YouTube page at https://www.youtube.com/c/SherAndLil

We chat about the young Penrith Panthers side who leads the competition. We have a look at the injuries to key Newcastle Knights players. We have a good chat about the Canterbury Bulldogs after their win.

We then break down the Brisbane Broncos, what changes they need made to their lineup, their coaching staff and the board. We also touch on an Instagram spat between a bunch of grown men who should not have Instagram!

Follow the boys on Twitter at AndrewRLP and LeagueFreak

Visit The Rugby League Project for all your Rugby League statistics and The Official Website Of The Glorious League Freak for all your Rugby League news and opinions.

Support the boys on Patreon at Rugby League Project Patreon and the League Freak Patreon!

Visit Rugby League Podcasting Network and NRL Rumours as well as NRL Breaking News

Last but not least visit the official podcast website at FergoandTheFreak.com

#RugbyLeague #NRL #RFL #SuperLeague #NSW #QLD #Sport #Rugby #IntRL #RugbyWorldCup #RLWC #Podcast #LiveSport #GreatAustralianPodcasts #NRLPodcast #SuperLeaguePodcast #RugbyPodcast #SportPodcast #RugbyLeaguePodcast #History #RugbyHistory #InternationalRL #RLWC9s #RedV #ThunderAndLightning #NRLGrandFinal #ManscapedPod

Related