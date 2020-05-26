Podcast: Fergo and The Freak – Episode 194 – Bronson Xerri Reaction, Paul Gallens Outrageous Comments And Aiming For Crowds On July 1st

In this episode we talk about Bronson Xerri’s positive drug test, Paul Gallen’s reaction to the news as he lambasts ASADA, then we have a chat about the NRL aiming to bring crowds back by July the 1st.

Also, League Freak brings up a repressed memory… #MeToo

