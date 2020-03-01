 

The Glorious League Freak – Covering Rugby League World Wide – LeagueFreak.com

Podcast: Fergo And The Freak – Episode 138 – Money, Mercedes, Messenger, Murdoch, Moses and Moylan!

Mar 02, 2020 Fergo and The Freak 0

In this episode we talk about the NRL pre season, James Tedesco and Kalyn Ponga look at contract extensions, a stolen Merc, the captain challenge, Josh Reynolds, betting the games surplus on 27, reading emails and the Toronto Wolfpack.

We then look at an NRL.com list of the best rookies of all time and give our opinions on a few players who we think should have made the list!

Link: Jack Harrison VC

Link: Jim Devereux

You can also follow Andrew Ferguson and The Glorious League Freak on their respective twitter accounts.

Check out The Rugby League Project for all your Rugby League statistics. Also check out The Official Website Of The Glorious League Freak for all your Rugby League news and opinions.

Become a supporter of the Rugby League Project Patreon.

Visit Rugby League Podcasting Network and NRL Rumours as well as NRL Breaking News

#RugbyLeague #NRL #RFL #SuperLeague #NSW #QLD #Sport #Rugby #IntRL #RugbyWorldCup #RLWC #Podcast #LiveSport #GreatAustralianPodcasts #NRLPodcast #SuperLeaguePodcast #RugbyPodcast #SportPodcast #RugbyLeaguePodcast #History #RugbyHistory #InternationalRL #RLWC9s #RedV #ThunderAndLightning 


Click here to listen to this episode!

Podcast: Fergo And The Freak - Episode 139 - Reviewing The 2020 NRL Simply The Best Advert With Katey

A well known Rugby League writer, League Freak has established a reputation among supporters of the game for his fearless commentary and unmatched insight. With a reach that spans both sides of the globe, League Freak has produced an independent network that allows him to distribute content to his many thousands of followers. He is the owner and main author of LeagueFreak.com

Related articles

Polls

Is Kevin Sinfield One Of The Best Five Players Of All Time?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

League Freaks Social Network

Follow League Freak on:

Follow League Freak on Twitter

Google+