Podcast: Fergo And The Freak – Episode 138 – Money, Mercedes, Messenger, Murdoch, Moses and Moylan!

In this episode we talk about the NRL pre season, James Tedesco and Kalyn Ponga look at contract extensions, a stolen Merc, the captain challenge, Josh Reynolds, betting the games surplus on 27, reading emails and the Toronto Wolfpack.

We then look at an NRL.com list of the best rookies of all time and give our opinions on a few players who we think should have made the list!

