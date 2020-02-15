Podcast: Fergo And The Freak – Episode 133 – Check Out My Gold Rolex

In this episode we talk about the NRL 9’s, a bit of controversy surround a try that screwed over the Penrith Panthers, and Graham Annesely showing off something he has that you couldn’t even afford!

We then talk about George Williams ridiculous, massive piece and its impact on the environment. We chat about a future seeing pirate with concerns about Luke Kearns health. The reduced punishments for NRL finals matches and how Peter Badel is an idiot. A Deliverance idiot! #Banjo

You can also follow Andrew Ferguson and The Glorious League Freak on their respective twitter accounts.

Check out The Rugby League Project for all your Rugby League statistics. Also check out The Official Website Of The Glorious League Freak for all your Rugby League news and opinions.

Become a supporter of the Rugby League Project Patreon.

Visit Rugby League Podcasting Network and NRL Rumours as well as NRL Breaking News

#RugbyLeague #NRL #RFL #SuperLeague #NSW #QLD #Sport #Rugby #IntRL #RugbyWorldCup #RLWC #Podcast #LiveSport #GreatAustralianPodcasts #NRLPodcast #SuperLeaguePodcast #RugbyPodcast #SportPodcast #RugbyLeaguePodcast #History #RugbyHistory #InternationalRL #RLWC9s #RedV #ThunderAndLightning



Click here to listen to this episode!

Related