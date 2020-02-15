Podcast: Fergo And The Freak – Episode 133 – Check Out My Gold Rolex

Feb 16, 2020 League Freak Fergo and The Freak 0
In this episode we talk about the NRL 9’s, a bit of controversy surround a try that screwed over the Penrith Panthers, and Graham Annesely showing off something he has that you couldn’t even afford!
We then talk about George Williams ridiculous, massive piece and its impact on the environment. We chat about a future seeing pirate with concerns about Luke Kearns health. The reduced punishments for NRL finals matches and how Peter Badel is an idiot. A Deliverance idiot! #Banjo
