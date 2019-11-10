Podcast: Fergo And The Freak – Episode 106 – The Disastrous British Lions Tour And Fiji And Papua New Guinea Play Out A Classic!

In this episode we keep an eye on the Greece vs Serbia World Cup qualifier that was being played as we recorded, we talk extensively about Great Britains disastrous Lions Tour and the repercussions for the British game, we chat about the incredible Fiji vs Papua New Guinea game and just generally chat about Rugby League.

We hope you enjoy it!

