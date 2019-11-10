Podcast: Fergo And The Freak – Episode 106 – The Disastrous British Lions Tour And Fiji And Papua New Guinea Play Out A Classic!

Nov 11, 2019 League Freak Fergo and The Freak 0
In this episode we keep an eye on the Greece vs Serbia World Cup qualifier that was being played as we recorded, we talk extensively about Great Britains disastrous Lions Tour and the repercussions for the British game, we chat about the incredible Fiji vs Papua New Guinea game and just generally chat about Rugby League.
We hope you enjoy it!
You can also follow Andrew Ferguson and The Glorious League Freak on their respective twitter accounts.
Check out The Rugby League Project for all your Rugby League statistics. Also check out The Official Website Of The Glorious League Freak for all your Rugby League news and opinions.
Become a supporter of the Rugby League Project Patreon.
Visit Rugby League Podcasting Network and NRL Rumours as well as NRL Breaking News
#RugbyLeague #NRL #RFL #SuperLeague #NSW #QLD #Sport #Rugby #IntRL #RugbyWorldCup #RLWC #Podcast #LiveSport #GreatAustralianPodcasts #NRLPodcast #SuperLeaguePodcast #RugbyPodcast #SportPodcast #RugbyLeaguePodcast #History #RugbyHistory #InternationalRL #RLWC9s
Click here to listen to this episode!
A well known Rugby League writer, League Freak has established a reputation among supporters of the game for his fearless commentary and unmatched insight. With a reach that spans both sides of the globe, League Freak has produced an independent network that allows him to distribute content to his many thousands of followers. He is the owner and main author of LeagueFreak.com
Nov 10, 2019 0
Nov 08, 2019 0
Nov 07, 2019 0
Nov 09, 2019 0
Nov 08, 2019 0
You must log in to post a comment.