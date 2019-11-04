Podcast: Fergo And The Freak – Episode 103 – Tonga Beats Australia, Great Britain Lose To A Poor New Zealand Team And International Footy Wrap

In this episode we look at all the international games from the weekend. We look ahead to next weeks game, and just have a general chat about international footy!

