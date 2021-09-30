NRL Grand Final Stadium Capacity Cut To 75% After Covid Outbreak In Brisbane

The 2021 NRL Grand Final will have a maximum stadium attendance level of 39,000 at Suncorp Stadium after a 75% capacity restriction was put in place after a Covid 19 outbreak in Brisbane.

It is a bit of a blow, especially to people who have paid for tickets to the game who will no longer be able to attend,

Obviously the priority is to keep people safe, but it is a little disappointing. Still, having nearly 40,000 is Suncorp Stadium will provide a great atmosphere.

There have been backup plans in place to move the game to Townsville if needed, but with the game so close it is likely they won’t be needed.

We have one m ore game to get through, lets hope we can just get through it! 😀

