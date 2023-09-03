NRL Finals Week One Schedule Released

The NRL has released the schedule for week one of the NRL finals series.

The Brisbane Broncos will host the Melbourne Storm at Suncorp Stadium at 7:50pm on Friday night. The winner of that match will get week two of the finals series off, moving straight into the preliminary final in week three. The loser gets a second chance, hosting a match at their home ground in week two.

The Penrith Panthers will host the New Zealand Warriors at pen with Football Stadium at 4pm on Saturday afternoon. The winner of that match will get week two of the finals series off, moving straight into the preliminary final in week three. The loser gets a second chance, hosting a match at their home ground in week two.

The Cronulla Sharks will host the Sydney Roosters at Shark Park at 7:50pm on Saturday night. The winner of the match will advance to week two with the losers season over.

The Newcastle Knights will host the Canberra Raiders at Newcastle Stadium at 4pm on Sunday afternoon. The winner of the match will advance to week two with the losers season over.

