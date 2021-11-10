NRL Club Gains And Losses For The 2022 NRL Season

Brisbane Broncos

A big turnover of players at the Broncos, but that was needed. Adam Reynolds will provide direction for a young Broncos team while Kurt Capewell gives the club a lot of extra versatility.

Gains

Adam Reynolds (Rabbitohs), Kurt Capewell (Panthers), Brenko Lee (Storm), Corey Jensen (Cowboys), Logan Bayliss (Souths Logan), Jordan Pereira (Dragons), Ryan James (Raiders), Billy Walters (Wests Tigers).

Losses

Xavier Coates (Storm), Tevita Pangai jnr (Bulldogs), Brodie Croft (Salford), Anthony Milford (Rabbitohs), Alex Glenn (retirement), John Asiata (Bulldogs), Ethan Bullemor (Sea Eagles), Isaiah Tass (Rabbitohs), Richard Kennar (released), Danny Levi (released), Ben Te’o (released), Karmichael Hunt (released).

Canberra Raiders

A club that is desperate for some new blood, the Raiders additions are nothing to write home about at all.

Gains

Jamal Fogarty (Titans), Peter Hola (Cowboys), Adam Elliott (Bulldogs).

Losses

George Williams (Warrington), Ryan James (Broncos), Siliva Havili (Rabbitohs), Sia Soliola (retired), Dunamis Lui (released), Curtis Scott (released), Darby Medlyn (released), Caleb Aekins (released).

Canterbury Bulldogs

It will feel like a whole new club in 2022 with some many great additions to the Bulldogs. Its going to be interesting to see how Matthew Burton goes as a full time five-eight. I think he will take a while to settle back into the halves but he will kill it once he finds his feet!

Gains

Matt Burton (Panthers), Josh Addo-Carr (Storm), Brent Naden (Panthers), Matt Dufty (Dragons), Paul Vaughan (Dragons), Tevita Pangai jnr (Broncos/Panthers), Josh Cook (Rabbitohs), John Asiata (Broncos), Max King (Storm), Braidon Burns (Rabbitohs).

Losses

Nick Meaney (Storm), Renouf Atoni (Roosters), Will Hopoate (St Helens), Adam Elliott (Raiders), Lachlan Lewis (released), Dylan Napa (released), Sione Katoa (released), Dean Britt (released), Chris Smith (released), James Roumanos (released), Brad Deitz (released), Watson Heleta (released), Kiko Manu (released), Christon Crichton (released).

Cronulla Sharks

The Sharks looked add experience to their lineup ahead of next season. I’ll be honest though, none of their additions excite me all that much. Having said that, I think they got rid of a few players they will be better off not having in their lineup. Addition by subtraction.

Gains

Cameron McInnes (Dragons), Nicho Hynes (Storm), Dale Finucane (Storm), Matt Ikuvalu (Roosters), Lachlan Miller (rugby sevens), Jayden Berrell (Wynumn Manly).

Losses

Chad Townsend (Cowboys), Shaun Johnson (Warriors), Aaron Woods (Dragons), Josh Dugan (retired), Will Chambers (USA Rugby), Billy Magoulias (Warrington), Nene Macdonald (released).

Gold Coast Titans

The club decided to move on from a few players and I think that will be a good move for them. They didn’t add to many big name players, but we will see if they continue to improve next year.

Gains

Isaac Liu (Roosters), Paul Turner (Warriors), Aaron Booth (Storm), Will Smith (Eels).

Losses

Jai Whitbread (Centurions), Sam Stone (Centurions), Tyrone Peachey (Wests Tigers), Jamal Fogarty (Raiders), Ash Taylor (Warriors), Mitch Rein (released), Jonus Pearson (released), Anthony Don (retired).

Manly Sea Eagles

This one really worries me. This feels like what Des Hasler allowed to happen at the Bulldogs. We will see how they go next year.

Gains

Ethan Bullemor (Broncos).

2022 losses

Curtis Sironen (St Helens), Moses Suli (Dragons), Tevita Funa (released), Jack Gosiewski (Dragons), Zac Saddler (released).

Melbourne Storm

I have a rule when it comes to player movement at the Storm. All of their moves are the right ones. Always. They never stuff up this part of the club.

Gains

Nick Meaney (Bulldogs), Xavier Coates (Broncos), Josh King (Knights), William Warbrick (NZ rugby sevens), Jayden Nikorima (Redcliffe).

Losses

Nicho Hynes (Sharks), Dale Finucane (Sharks), Aaron Booth (Titans), Max King (Bulldogs), Josh Addo-Carr (Bulldogs), Brenko Lee (Broncos), Aaron Pene (Warriors), Judda Turahui (released), Ryley Jacks (released), Dan Atkinson (released), Tyson Smoothy (released).

Newcastle Knights

Meh is the best way to describe the Knights recruitment for 2022.

Gains

Dane Gagai (Rabbitohs), Adam Clune (Dragons).

Losses

Connor Watson (Roosters), Josh King (Storm), Gehamat Shibasaki (Japanese rugby), Mitchell Pearce (Catalan Dragons, Blake Green (retired).

North Queensland Cowboys

Chad Townsend was a very weird signing. His form has been terrible for a couple of years. Hiku is a very good addition though!

Gains

Chad Townsend (Sharks), Peta Hiku (Warriors), Jamayne Taunoa-Brown (Warriors).

Losses

Michael Morgan (retired), Francis Molo (Dragons), Corey Jensen (Broncos), Justin O’Neill (retired), Shane Wright (Salford), Peter Hola (Raiders), Javid Bowen (retired).

New Zealand Warriors

Its hard to be critical of the Warriors as they are just doing their best in a terribly uncertain situation. Lets hope they kill it in 2022. Their fans deserve some success.

Gains

Aaron Pene (Storm), Shaun Johnson (Sharks), Ash Taylor (Titans – train and trial).

Losses

Roger Tuivasa-Sheck (NZ rugby union), Chad Townsend (Cowboys), Kane Evans (Hull FC), Leeson Ah Mau (retired), David Fusitu’a (Leeds), Sean O’Sullivan (Panthers), Paul Turner (Titans), Peta Hiku (Cowboys), Jamayne Taunoa-Brown (Warriors).

Parramatta Eels

No huge losses, but then again they didn’t add anyone either.

Gains

Curtis Scott (Canberra Raiders).

Losses

Joey Lussick (St. Helens), Blake Ferguson (rugby union), Michael Oldfield (released), Sam Hughes (released), Will Smith (Titans).

Penrith Panthers

A lot of losses for the 2021 NRL Premiers. They’ll be relying on juniors coming through to fill some voids. One thing in the Panthers favour is that they have incredible depth.

Gains

2022 gains

Sean O’Sullivan (Warriors).

Losses

Matt Burton (Bulldogs), Brent Naden (Bulldogs), Kurt Capewell (Broncos), Tevita Pangai jnr (Bulldogs), Paul Momirovski (Roosters), Tyrone May (released).

St George/Illawarra Dragons

I’ll be honest, some of their additions are completely perplexing!

Gains

2022 gains

Jaydn Su’A (Rabbitohs), Francis Molo (Cowboys), George Burgess (Wigan), Moses Mbye (Wests Tigers), Moses Suli (Sea Eagles), Aaron Woods (Sharks), Jack Gosiewski (Sea Eagles), Tautau Moga (Rabbitohs).

Losses

Cameron McInnes (Sharks), Matt Dufty (Bulldogs), Jordan Pereira (Broncos), Adam Clune (Knights), Paul Vaughan (sacked), Kaide Ellis (Wigan), Brayden Wiliame (French rugby), Corey Norman, Gerard Beale, Billy Brittain, Hayden Lomax (all released).

South Sydney Rabbitohs

Its going to be really interesting to see how Anthony Milford goes. The Rabbitohs have lost so many players and it feels like they are now entering a bit of a different period in their premiership quest, but they should still be a bloody good team.

Gains

Anthony Milford (Broncos), Isaiah Tass (Broncos), Michael Chee Kam (Wests Tigers), Siliva Havili (Raiders).

Losses

Adam Reynolds (Broncos), Braidon Burns (Bulldogs), Jaydn Su’A (Dragons), Benji Marshall (retirement), Dane Gagai (Knights), Patrick Mago (Wigan), Joshua Cook (Bulldogs), Brock Gardner (released), Troy Dargan (released), Steven Marsters (released), Tautau Moga (Dragons).

Sydney Roosters

After losing so many players to retirement, you’d have thought the Roosters might have gone on a big recruitment drive!

Gains

Connor Watson (Knights), Renouf Atoni (Bulldogs), Paul Momirovski (Panthers).

2022 losses

Isaac Liu (Titans), Josh Morris (retired), Brett Morris (retired), Jake Friend (retired), Boyd Cordner (retired), Dale Copley (retired), Matt Ikuvalu (Sharks).

Wests Tigers

Look, its easy to make fun of the Wests Tigers, but it seems like they are at least trying too make a few changes.

Gains

Jackson Hastings (Wigan), Oliver Gildart (Wigan), Tyrone Peachey (Titans).

Losses

Moses Mbye (Dragons), Billy Walters (Broncos), Joey Leilua (released), Michael Chee Kam (Rabbitohs), Russell Packer (retired), Tom Amone (released), Zac Cini (released).

Related