Most Dominant All Time Try-Scorers

Rugby really is a game where the adrenaline pumps for the entire 80 minutes. With so much action going on, it can be hard to choose what play of the game is most enjoyable. Is it those monstrous tackles? Is it those conversions from a seemingly impossible angle? Or is it the aggression between the players in the heat of the moment? Things are constantly changing in the world of rugby, but these firework situations have stood the test of time.

Well, we believe that there is nothing that gets the adrenaline pumping quite like watching an awesome try being scored. And this prompted the interest for this short article – just who is the most dominant try-scorer of all time?

A Closer Look at the Best



Ken Irvine

Irvine was skidding over the line and scoring tries before many of us were even born. So we had to roll back the years for this one! Ken Irvine scored a humungous 212 tries in his rugby league career, which spanned for a rather impressive 15 years. This total is so high that the next guy in line is over 20 tries behind Irvine! He also holds second position for most tries scored in international rugby for Australia, with 33 total. Many still regard Irvine as Australia’s greatest ever winger thanks to his sensational speed and agility.

Billy Slater

Billy Slater managed to accumulate a total of 190 tries during his rugby league career. This puts him in second for the highest all-time try scorer in rugby league. Slater only retired as recently as 2018, so unfortunately he won’t have the chance to surpass Irvine in his quest for greatness. His total is all the more impressive given that he was a fullback, and he was loyal to his club (Melbourne Storm) for his entire career. Slater now enjoys his retirement watching other players score tries while commentating on the games.

Steve Menzies

Menzies retired from rugby league back in 2008, and he landed an incredibly impressive 180 tries during his playing days. His Australian compatriots fondly refer to Menzies as ‘beaver’, although we are sure that this friendliness didn’t spill over onto the field. Menzies had been absolutely prolific when attacking the opposition, and those who remember him playing will no doubt recall the head-gear blurring past them as he stormed through the try line.

There’s no doubt about it that these three players were just sublime with a rugby ball in their hands. They each contributed an incredible amount towards their team’s success throughout their playing career, and some even argue that these three changed the game of rugby league forever. If you ever have the chance to go back and watch some footage of these guys we would highly recommend it!

