Moses Suli Joins The St George/Illawarra Dragons On A $1.7 Million Deal

Sep 07, 2021 St George/Illawarra Dragons 0

Danny Weidler of Channel Nine is reporting that the St George/Illawarra Dragons have secured the signature of Manly Sea Eagles centre Moses Suli on a three year deal.

Apparently there was a bit of a sticking point between the Dragons and Sea Eagles surrounding a $50,000 transfer fee. It seems that has now been sorted out.

Suli will give the Dragons much needed stroke out wide.

Suli has gone from sleeping in cars while his team mates trained, to eating a diet of chicken McNuggets, to a $1.7 million contract. Good one him for getting his career back on track and scoring a huge deal like this. Its a great story!

