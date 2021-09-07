Moses Suli Joins The St George/Illawarra Dragons On A $1.7 Million Deal

Sep 07, 2021 League Freak St George/Illawarra Dragons 0
Danny Weidler of Channel Nine is reporting that the St George/Illawarra Dragons have secured the signature of Manly Sea Eagles centre Moses Suli on a three year deal.
LATEST: Dragons three year $1.7m deal done with Moses Suli. Been told no transfer payment. @9NewsSyd @NRLonNine
— Danny Weidler (@Danny_Weidler) September 7, 2021
Apparently there was a bit of a sticking point between the Dragons and Sea Eagles surrounding a $50,000 transfer fee. It seems that has now been sorted out.
Suli will give the Dragons much needed stroke out wide.
Suli has gone from sleeping in cars while his team mates trained, to eating a diet of chicken McNuggets, to a $1.7 million contract. Good one him for getting his career back on track and scoring a huge deal like this. Its a great story!
A well known Rugby League writer, League Freak has established a reputation among supporters of the game for his fearless commentary and unmatched insight. With a reach that spans both sides of the globe, League Freak has produced an independent network that allows him to distribute content to his many thousands of followers. He is the owner and main author of LeagueFreak.com
Jul 23, 2021 0
Jul 21, 2021 0
Jul 10, 2021 0
You must log in to post a comment.