Mitchell Pearce Released By The Newcastle Knights To Sign For The Catalan Dragons In 2022

Nov 15, 2021 European Super League News, Newcastle Knights 0

Its official, Mitchell Pearce has been released from the remained of his contract with the Newcastle Knights so he can take up a deal with the Catalan Dragons in Super League for the 2022 season.

Pearce’s future had been the subject of speculation all year, with a bit of drama during the off season, injuries creeping in, and so-so on field performances, it was clear both sides needed to move forward, so I think this is good for both Pearce and the Knights.

Pearce should do well in Super League. He will have the best kicking game in the competition over there, his defence is still very good, and if he focuses on running the ball he will tear the opposition up!

