Looking For A New NRL Podcast In 2020? Try This One!

May 13, 2020 League Freak National Rugby League, Podcasts 0
With the 2020 National Rugby League season about to restart you are no doubt looking for a brand new NRL podcast to listen to!
I have the podcast for you!
With all the latest NRL news, NRL opinions and NRL history on offer the Fergo and The Freak NRL podcast has you covered!
Click the link below to listen on your favourite podcasting app and get started on a journey with the boys!
iTunes: https://itunes.apple.com/podcast/fergo-and-the-freak/id1457964385
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/1C6UQPMOKl9QAiiXk78LtV
Stitcher: https://www.stitcher.com/podcast/fergo-and-the-freak
Google Play Music: http://fergoandfreak.libsyn.com/gpm
Player FM: https://player.fm/series/fergo-and-the-freak
Podbean: https://www.podbean.com/podcast-detail/eveic-8cb80/Fergo-and-The-Freak-Podcast
TuneIn: https://tunein.com/podcasts/Sports–Recreation-Podcasts/Fergo-and-The-Freak-p1222226/
PodParadise: https://www.podparadise.com/Podcast/1457964385
Castbox.fm: https://castbox.fm/channel/Fergo-and-The-Freak-id2073183?country=us
Podbay: http://podbay.fm/show/1457964385
Podtail: https://podtail.com/podcast/fergo-and-the-freak/
Overcast FM: https://overcast.fm/itunes1457964385/fergo-and-the-freak
Direct Link: http://fergoandfreak.libsyn.com/
A well known Rugby League writer, League Freak has established a reputation among supporters of the game for his fearless commentary and unmatched insight. With a reach that spans both sides of the globe, League Freak has produced an independent network that allows him to distribute content to his many thousands of followers. He is the owner and main author of LeagueFreak.com
May 14, 2020 0
May 11, 2020 0
May 11, 2020 0
May 13, 2020 0
May 13, 2020 0
May 13, 2020 0
May 04, 2020 0
You must log in to post a comment.