Listen To The NRL Podcast

Welcome to the Fergo and The Freak podcast. Here you will find the many different ways you can listen to the podcast as well as any quick information you may need.

Hosted by Andrew Ferguson and League Freak, the podcast covers different Rugby League topics and how they relate to the history of the game.

Where You Can Listen To The Podcast

You can find the Fergo and The Freak podcast on all of the major podcasting outlets. Make sure you subscribe and give us a five star rating, it helps us spread the word! 🙂

iTunes: https://itunes.apple.com/podcast/fergo-and-the-freak/id1457964385

Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/1C6UQPMOKl9QAiiXk78LtV

Stitcher: https://www.stitcher.com/podcast/fergo-and-the-freak

Google Play Music: http://fergoandfreak.libsyn.com/gpm

Player FM: https://player.fm/series/fergo-and-the-freak

Podbean: https://www.podbean.com/podcast-detail/eveic-8cb80/Fergo-and-The-Freak-Podcast

TuneIn: https://tunein.com/podcasts/Sports–Recreation-Podcasts/Fergo-and-The-Freak-p1222226/

PodParadise: https://www.podparadise.com/Podcast/1457964385

Castbox.fm: https://castbox.fm/channel/Fergo-and-The-Freak-id2073183?country=us

Podbay: http://podbay.fm/show/1457964385

Podtail: https://podtail.com/podcast/fergo-and-the-freak/

Overcast FM: https://overcast.fm/itunes1457964385/fergo-and-the-freak

Direct Link: http://fergoandfreak.libsyn.com/

Fergo And The Freak On YouTube

You can watch every episode of Fergo and The Freak on Youtube

Fergo And The Freak LIVE On Periscope

You can catch Fergo and The Freak on Periscope from time to time as they do live shows. You cal follow them on the Fergo And The Freak Periscope page.

Related