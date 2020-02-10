 

League Freak Interviews The Mole – Rugby Leagues Biggest News Breaker!

Feb 10, 2020

On the Fergo and The Freak podcast The Glorious League Freak sat down for a chat with Rugby League biggest news breaker, The Mole.

The two talked about breaking Rugby League stories, what happens when you go to print with a story and the circumstances change, the effectiveness of the NRL salary cap as well as the impact that State Of Origin has on the NRL club season.

This was a fun interview to do with one of the games legendary journalists.

You can listen by clicking below:

A well known Rugby League writer, League Freak has established a reputation among supporters of the game for his fearless commentary and unmatched insight. With a reach that spans both sides of the globe, League Freak has produced an independent network that allows him to distribute content to his many thousands of followers. He is the owner and main author of LeagueFreak.com

