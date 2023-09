On Saturday evening, and just after attending the Penrith Panthers match in which they claimed the 2023 Minor Premiership, I appeared on the Ramblings Of A Saint podcast with Johnny Lew.

We talked about the NRL, Super League, the broadcasting deal for British Rugby League, expansion, international Rugby League and much more!

Have a listen!

Liked it? Take a second to support League Freak on Patreon!