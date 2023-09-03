The Penrith Panthers Claim The 2023 Minor Premiership

The Penrith Panthers have claimed the 2023 Minor Premiership in the last game of the regular season with a dominant 44-12 win over the North Queensland Cowboys.

The Panthers finish the season with 18 wins in the 24 games they played. They had an astonishing 333 points difference on for and against.

This is the 3rd Minor Premiership in the last four years for the Penrith Panthers are they look to head into the finals series with the aim of winning their third straight Grand Final.

