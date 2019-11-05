Latrell Mitchell To Test The Open Market As Sydney Roosters Cease Talks

There has been a lot of speculation in recent weeks regarding the future of Australian Test centre Latrell Mitchell.

With most of the media linking Mitchell to the Canterbury Bulldogs in the last few days the Sydney Roosters have remarkably come out with a statement regarding Mitchells future.

Once the club signed Joseph Manu the writing seemed to be on the wall for Mitchell, who himself will demand a bit slice of any teams salary cap money.

Once the club signed Joseph Manu the writing seemed to be on the wall for Mitchell, who himself will demand a bit slice of any teams salary cap money.

The club has made the following statement this evening.

The Sydney Roosters have today advised the management of Latrell Mitchell that the Club’s offer for 2021 and beyond has been withdrawn following discussions with Latrell today. Latrell has expressed that he would like to explore his options for season 2021, however he remains under contract with the Roosters for season 2020.

Mitchell is a great player when he is in form, and his goal kicking is an added bonus.

After winning back-to-back titles the Sydney Roosters were always going to end up having to lose players. While Mitchell’s form can be a bit up and down at times, there is no doubting his class as a player. On his day Mitchell is a devastating attacking player who can win a game on his own.

When he finds that consistency he will be a terrifying prospect to face up against.

Whether that’s ends of being at the Bulldogs or a different NRL club, right now it looks like it will be long odds that he will stay at the Sydney Roosters long term.

