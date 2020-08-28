Latrell Mitchell Out For The Season After Rupturing Tendon

In some really horrible news Sydney Morning Herald reporter Sam Phillips is reporting that South Sydney Rabbitohs fullback Latrell Mitchell will miss “four to five MONTHS” with a ruptured tendon.

BREAKING 🚨 Scans on Latrell Mitchell’s injured hamstring are in. The star fullback will be out for four to five MONTHS after rupturing a tendon Story asap @smh — Sam Phillips (@samphillips06) August 28, 2020

Mitchell was in terrible pain last night after a team mate landed awkwardly on the back of his leg. It looked as though it may have been a hamstring injury but it appears that is was a much worse injury.

This is terrible news as Mitchell was just hitting his stride as a fullback, having been much more active in attack and defensive and having dropped a little extra weight in his transition from a test centre into a fullback.

This is a huge blow to the Rabbitohs chances this season and really put a dampener on the clubs 38-0 thrashing of the Parramatta Eels.

Hopefully Mitchell can get through rehab ok and get back in 2021 to his best form.

