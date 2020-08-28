 

Latrell Mitchell Out For The Season After Rupturing Tendon

Aug 28, 2020 South Sydney Rabbitohs 0

In some really horrible news Sydney Morning Herald reporter Sam Phillips is reporting that South Sydney Rabbitohs fullback Latrell Mitchell will miss “four to five MONTHS” with a ruptured tendon.

Mitchell was in terrible pain last night after a team mate landed awkwardly on the back of his leg. It looked as though it may have been a hamstring injury but it appears that is was a much worse injury.

This is terrible news as Mitchell was just hitting his stride as a fullback, having been much more active in attack and defensive and having dropped a little extra weight in his transition from a test centre into a fullback.

This is a huge blow to the Rabbitohs chances this season and really put a dampener on the clubs 38-0 thrashing of the Parramatta Eels.

Hopefully Mitchell can get through rehab ok and get back in 2021 to his best form.

