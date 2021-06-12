Ken Maumalo Leaves The New Zealand Warriors To Join The Wests Tigers

Jun 12, 2021 League Freak New Zealand Warriors, Wests Tigers 0
New Zealand Warriors winger Ken Maumalo has signed with the Wests Tigers effective immediately.
The Wests Tigers love signing an outside back, and Maumalo could be a pretty handy signing for the club.
The New Zealand Warriors are currently going through a bit of a rebuild and with a bit of money that can be saved by allowing wingers to leave the club, this is a move that isn’t all that surprising.
You have to question where this leaves James Roberts who has been playing on the wing for the Tigers in recent weeks.
