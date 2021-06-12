Ken Maumalo Leaves The New Zealand Warriors To Join The Wests Tigers

New Zealand Warriors winger Ken Maumalo has signed with the Wests Tigers effective immediately.

The Wests Tigers love signing an outside back, and Maumalo could be a pretty handy signing for the club.

The New Zealand Warriors are currently going through a bit of a rebuild and with a bit of money that can be saved by allowing wingers to leave the club, this is a move that isn’t all that surprising.

You have to question where this leaves James Roberts who has been playing on the wing for the Tigers in recent weeks.

Related