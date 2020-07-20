James Roberts To Miss Up To Three Months With Chest Injury

South Sydney Rabbitohs centre James Roberts looks set to miss up to three months with a pectoral injury suffered in the Rabbitohs loss to the Newcastle Knights on the weekend.

Bad news for the Rabbitohs, with James Roberts expected to miss 10-12 weeks with a pectoral injury suffered on Saturday. Typical pec tear injury mechanism, was significant concern at the time but Roberts played out the game. Expected recovery time suggests surgery required pic.twitter.com/jlhvAyeGOc — NRL PHYSIO (@nrlphysio) July 20, 2020

Roberts form since joining the Rabbitohs has been a little up and down at times. Just when it looks like he may be finding a bit of form injury seems to strike.

After a stint in rehab earlier this year the last think Roberts needs is a stint on the sidelines like this. Hopefully he gets good support from the club and those around him and gets back on the field sooner rather than later.

