James Roberts To Miss Up To Three Months With Chest Injury

Jul 20, 2020 League Freak South Sydney Rabbitohs 0
South Sydney Rabbitohs centre James Roberts looks set to miss up to three months with a pectoral injury suffered in the Rabbitohs loss to the Newcastle Knights on the weekend.
Bad news for the Rabbitohs, with James Roberts expected to miss 10-12 weeks with a pectoral injury suffered on Saturday. Typical pec tear injury mechanism, was significant concern at the time but Roberts played out the game. Expected recovery time suggests surgery required pic.twitter.com/jlhvAyeGOc
— NRL PHYSIO (@nrlphysio) July 20, 2020
Roberts form since joining the Rabbitohs has been a little up and down at times. Just when it looks like he may be finding a bit of form injury seems to strike.
After a stint in rehab earlier this year the last think Roberts needs is a stint on the sidelines like this. Hopefully he gets good support from the club and those around him and gets back on the field sooner rather than later.
A well known Rugby League writer, League Freak has established a reputation among supporters of the game for his fearless commentary and unmatched insight. With a reach that spans both sides of the globe, League Freak has produced an independent network that allows him to distribute content to his many thousands of followers. He is the owner and main author of LeagueFreak.com
Jul 17, 2020 0
Nov 05, 2019 0
Oct 31, 2019 0
Jul 20, 2020 0
Jul 19, 2020 0
You must log in to post a comment.