James Roberts To Miss Up To Three Months With Chest Injury

Jul 20, 2020 South Sydney Rabbitohs 0

South Sydney Rabbitohs centre James Roberts looks set to miss up to three months with a pectoral injury suffered in the Rabbitohs loss to the Newcastle Knights on the weekend.

Roberts form since joining the Rabbitohs has been a little up and down at times. Just when it looks like he may be finding a bit of form injury seems to strike.

After a stint in rehab earlier this year the last think Roberts needs is a stint on the sidelines like this. Hopefully he gets good support from the club and those around him and gets back on the field sooner rather than later.

