Introducing The Rugby League Podcasting Network

There are so many fantastic Rugby League podcasts now being produced that cover every aspect of the great game we all know and love.

From the National Rugby League to Super League, the International game and even Rugby League history, there is something for everyone.

With the mainstream media all letting us down with their terrible, negative, biased coverage of the game, it is great to see so many fantastic independent outlets for Rugby League news.

That is where the Rugby League Podcasting Network is your best friend!

The Rugby League Podcasting Network is a LeagueFreak.com website that features all of the top, independent Rugby League podcasts from across the world. It is your one stop shop to see what is new in Rugby League podcasting, with all podcasts able to be listened to right off the site.

The Rugby League Podcasting Network will also become a hub for discussion around podcasting in the game, and the aim is to give Rugby League podcasters a way to promote their podcasts and get feedback from the wider podcast listening community.

So click on RugbyLeaguePodcastingNetwork.com and add the site to your bookmarks. There will be a lot of exciting additions to come and it will be a valuable resource if you’re a big fan of Rugby League podcasts!

Related