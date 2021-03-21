 

How Many Tries Did Andrew Ettingshausen Score During His NRL Career?

Mar 22, 2021

Want to know how many tries Andrew Ettingshausen scored during his NRL career? Well, you’ve come to the right place!

Andrew Ettingshausen scored 166 tries for the Cronulla Sharks between 1983 and 2000 in 327 games.

Andrew Ettingshausen scored 7 tries in 27 appearances for New South Wales in the State Of Origin series between 1987 and 1998.

Ettingshausen also added 14 tries in 25 appearances for the Australian Rugby League team at international level between. 1988 and 1994.

