 

The Glorious League Freak – Covering Rugby League World Wide – LeagueFreak.com

Gold Coast Titans Reveal New Logo For 2022

Oct 20, 2021 Gold Coast Titans 0

The Gold Coast Titans have revealed a new, cleaner looking logo as they look towards the 2022 NRL season.

I have to say, I like it!

I think the Titans were probably due a new logo and this one is simple and effective. It will look great on their jersey, their merchandise and all of their promotional material and yet it still look like their older logo in a lot of way.

Some times a new club logo can be a bit hit and miss, but this one does it for me!

What do you think?

We will be having a chat about the new logo on the next episode of Fergo and The Freak so make sure you subscribe!

Podcast: Fergo and The Freak - Episode 357 - The Business Side Of Rugby League With Jason Lassey (@footyindustryAU)

A well known Rugby League writer, League Freak has established a reputation among supporters of the game for his fearless commentary and unmatched insight. With a reach that spans both sides of the globe, League Freak has produced an independent network that allows him to distribute content to his many thousands of followers. He is the owner and main author of LeagueFreak.com

Related articles

League Freaks Social Network

Follow League Freak on:

Become a Patron!

Ziad Warwar
Nadine
Coojee
Adam
Andy
jamescunni
Lisa
Rugby League Project
Karsten Brumme
Samuel
Sandy
Katey
Jack
Terry
Gibbo

Polls

What Do You Think Of The NRL's New Sin Bin Rules?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Follow League Freak on Twitter

Google+