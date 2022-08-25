Different Betting Markets on Rugby League

Aug 25, 2022 League Freak National Rugby League 0
Rugby League is one of the most famed sports among Kiwis. If you’re an ardent fan and want to increase the excitement, consider Rugby League betting.
To put your premise-making skills to the test, you don’t have to visit a land-based bookmaker as there are tons of online alternatives available. On these sites, you can place bets on hundreds of markets and effect a decent winning combo.
However, an age-long question looms — what markets edge me closer to success?
This guide will examine the notable betting markets in the Rugby League alongside viable tips that boost your winning chances.
Ready to take the plunge? Let’s dive in!
Although numerous betting markets are available in the Rugby League, only a few variations stand out.
Notable mentions include:
The half-time or full-time market ranks among the most lucrative in the Rugby League. Here, all you need to do is pick a side that’ll win by half time or the team to earn more points at full time (winner).
Punters can also place bets on a draw in either half.
The competition in the Rugby League increases as the match days go by. Thus, betting sites provide punters with various outright alternatives to place bets on and make decent winnings.
Here are common outright market forms:
Besides these notable picks, you can also place “each way” bets for a team to win a top-tier tournament like the Rugby World Cup or NRL.
If the team doesn’t win any of these competitions, you’ll receive a decent kickback if they come in “runner-up.”
This market gives punters the luxury of picking a player they feel will score on the first try in a rugby match.
If your premise is correct, your preferred bookie settles the bet and makes the win value available for cashout.
On the flip side, your chosen player not scoring the first try results in a “lost bet.”
Since the probability of accurately guessing the first try scorer in a rugby match-up is low, we advise selecting the “anytime try scorer” market.
Here, choose a player to score.
If they do so at any point of the game, you win!
Handicap markets place a team (usually the favourite) at a point’s disadvantage before an event.
For example, if the New Zealand Warriors face Penrith Panthers for a place in the Grand Final, you can place a “-8 handicap” on Penrith Panthers.
To attain a winning combo on this bet, Penrith Panthers must win the match-up by 9 points or higher. If they fall short, you’ll lose your wager.
Most bookies offer different handicaps. Although lower handicaps have a high winning probability, you stand a chance of getting an astronomic payout if your premise on a high handicap is successful.
Probably the easiest path to placing bets on the Rugby League, match betting involves “wagering” on the final result of a match-up.
This market has three notable alternatives:
Bets are settled upon completion of a select event.
Although match betting is great, they deliver little odds. Punters combine other multi-bet outcomes to boost their winning combos in an accumulator.
If you’re an avid Rugby League bettor, you’d like to get a decent kickback from your wagers.
To do so, we advise engaging these tips:
In any Rugby League tournament, there are favourites and underdogs. Thus, you’d want to weigh the strength and weaknesses of individual teams.
Although this action may seem daunting at first glance, some sites grant you access to these statistics.
As you understand these teams’ dynamics, you’ll make informed bets with high winning probabilities.
If you’re betting live on Rugby League match-ups, one tip to take in your stride is checking current scores and gaming statistics.
That way, you can know what team is “on course” for a win.
For context, if a team is trailing by 9 points in the latter parts of the Rugby League match, you can bet against them as their winning chances are low.
Some teams excel in the rain, and others trump the competition when the sun’s out. So, if a team that plays well in the wet has the weather agreeing to their gameplay style, they’ll have an automatic advantage.
Are you ready to place those Rugby League bets that’ll see you earn decent amounts? Set things in motion by following these steps:
Viola! You’ll need the above steps to become a Rugby League bettor.
However, remember to gamble responsibly.
A well known Rugby League writer, League Freak has established a reputation among supporters of the game for his fearless commentary and unmatched insight. With a reach that spans both sides of the globe, League Freak has produced an independent network that allows him to distribute content to his many thousands of followers. He is the owner and main author of LeagueFreak.com
