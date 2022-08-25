Different Betting Markets on Rugby League

Rugby League is one of the most famed sports among Kiwis. If you’re an ardent fan and want to increase the excitement, consider Rugby League betting.

To put your premise-making skills to the test, you don’t have to visit a land-based bookmaker as there are tons of online alternatives available. On these sites, you can place bets on hundreds of markets and effect a decent winning combo.

However, an age-long question looms — what markets edge me closer to success?

This guide will examine the notable betting markets in the Rugby League alongside viable tips that boost your winning chances.

Ready to take the plunge? Let’s dive in!

Significant Rugby League Betting Markets

Although numerous betting markets are available in the Rugby League, only a few variations stand out.

Notable mentions include:

Half-Time or Full-Time Market

The half-time or full-time market ranks among the most lucrative in the Rugby League. Here, all you need to do is pick a side that’ll win by half time or the team to earn more points at full time (winner).

Punters can also place bets on a draw in either half.

Outright Market

The competition in the Rugby League increases as the match days go by. Thus, betting sites provide punters with various outright alternatives to place bets on and make decent winnings.

Here are common outright market forms:

Placing bets that a particular team will win a unique Rugby League tournament.

Selecting a player to receive honorary awards such as top scorer at the season’s climax.

Picking a team to rank at the tail end of the Rugby League standings and face relegation after a series.

Besides these notable picks, you can also place “each way” bets for a team to win a top-tier tournament like the Rugby World Cup or NRL.

If the team doesn’t win any of these competitions, you’ll receive a decent kickback if they come in “runner-up.”

First Tryscorer Market

This market gives punters the luxury of picking a player they feel will score on the first try in a rugby match.

If your premise is correct, your preferred bookie settles the bet and makes the win value available for cashout.

On the flip side, your chosen player not scoring the first try results in a “lost bet.”

Since the probability of accurately guessing the first try scorer in a rugby match-up is low, we advise selecting the “anytime try scorer” market.

Here, choose a player to score.

If they do so at any point of the game, you win!

Handicap Markets

Handicap markets place a team (usually the favourite) at a point’s disadvantage before an event.

For example, if the New Zealand Warriors face Penrith Panthers for a place in the Grand Final, you can place a “-8 handicap” on Penrith Panthers.

To attain a winning combo on this bet, Penrith Panthers must win the match-up by 9 points or higher. If they fall short, you’ll lose your wager.

Most bookies offer different handicaps. Although lower handicaps have a high winning probability, you stand a chance of getting an astronomic payout if your premise on a high handicap is successful.

Match Betting

Probably the easiest path to placing bets on the Rugby League, match betting involves “wagering” on the final result of a match-up.

This market has three notable alternatives:

Home Win

Draw

Away Win

Bets are settled upon completion of a select event.

Although match betting is great, they deliver little odds. Punters combine other multi-bet outcomes to boost their winning combos in an accumulator.

Vital Tips to Increase Your Winning Chances in Rugby League Betting

If you’re an avid Rugby League bettor, you’d like to get a decent kickback from your wagers.

To do so, we advise engaging these tips:

1. Know Your Rugby Teams and Players

In any Rugby League tournament, there are favourites and underdogs. Thus, you’d want to weigh the strength and weaknesses of individual teams.

Although this action may seem daunting at first glance, some sites grant you access to these statistics.

As you understand these teams’ dynamics, you’ll make informed bets with high winning probabilities.

2. See Current Scores

If you’re betting live on Rugby League match-ups, one tip to take in your stride is checking current scores and gaming statistics.

That way, you can know what team is “on course” for a win.

For context, if a team is trailing by 9 points in the latter parts of the Rugby League match, you can bet against them as their winning chances are low.

3. Pay Attention to the Weather Forecast

Some teams excel in the rain, and others trump the competition when the sun’s out. So, if a team that plays well in the wet has the weather agreeing to their gameplay style, they’ll have an automatic advantage.

Ready to Kick-start Rugby League Betting in Full Gear? Follow These Steps

Are you ready to place those Rugby League bets that’ll see you earn decent amounts? Set things in motion by following these steps:

Head to your preferred bookmaker’s site and register. Ensure that the relevant authorities license the platform to safeguard yourself from fraudulent acts.

Upon registration, deposit funds. Most New Zealand iGaming sites accept a minimum deposit of NZ$10.

Collect your sign-up bonus. You’ll need to fulfil specific prerequisites for this. Afterwards, you’ll receive a Welcome Offer governed by specific T&Cs (varies by bookmaker).

Head to the Sports tab and click on “Rugby League.” There are several markets available. Pick what tickles your fancy and see if you win!

Viola! You’ll need the above steps to become a Rugby League bettor.

However, remember to gamble responsibly.

