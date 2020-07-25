David Fifita Signs 3 Year $3.5 Million Dollar Deal To Join The Gold Coast Titans

On Monday the Gold Coast Titans will officially announce they have signed Brisbane Broncos forward David Fifita to a 3 year deal worth $3.5 million dollars.

Fifita has reportedly told Broncos team mates of his decision.

It is a big move for the Gold Coast Titans who normally find it difficult to attract top level talent to the club. It is hoped that Fifita will help attract other talent to the club over time as the Titans look to rebuild after a number of terrible seasons.

How smart it is to sign a currently injured 20 year old forward to such a massive deal is up for debate. There is no doubt however that when he is playing Fifita is a damaging ball runner who will no doubt improve the Titans lineup.

