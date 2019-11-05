Bulldogs Extend DWZ Contract While Foran Could Miss Entire 2020 Season

There was good and bad news for the Canterbury Bulldogs today with the announcement that Dallin Watene-Zelezniak has re-signed with the club through to the end of the 2022 season, while Kieran Foran could sadly miss the entire 2020 season.

The news of Foran looks grim with the halfback set for exploratory surge on his shoulder, something that is likely to have a big effect on the Bulldogs odds in 2020 with sports betting sites across the world. Foran had an injury plagued 2019 season and the injury he picked up in New Zealand win over Great Britain on the weekend looked to be a bad one as soon as he left the field.

NRL.com is reporting that the Bulldogs may look for salary cap dispensation if Foran does miss the entire 2020 NRL season. A move like that would most likely mean that Foran would not be able top make an early return if he finds he heals up before the end of the season.

The re-signing of Dallin Watene-Zelezniak is much better news. The powerful fullback made the move to the Bulldogs from the Penrith Panthers earlier this year and the way the club finished the 2019 NRL season saw them side up the kiwibetting.com betting odds heading into 2020.

Dean Pay did a great job of bringing the squad together and improving the team overall. At the start of the season the Bulldogs looked like the worst team in the NRL, but by the end of the season they were troubling teams well ahead of them on the NRL ladder.

With some good talent emerging in the lower grades at the Bulldogs and the club looking to add to their depth this year, supporters can now start to look at bigger signings on the horizon with the likes of Latrell Mitchell linked to the club after they missed out on Jake Trbojevic and Tom Trbojevic earlier this week.

Its been a rough number of years for the Bulldogs but things are finally start to head in the right direction. While the loss of Foran is a tough pill to swallow, the club is no doubt looking for a much better season in 2020.

