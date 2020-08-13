 

Breaking News: Paul McGregor SACKED By The St George/Illawarra Dragons

Aug 13, 2020

Paul McGregor has been sacked by the St George/Illawarra Dragons effective immediately with Dean Young taking over the interim coaching role.

The writing had been on the wall for McGregor for months now and it just felt like a matter of time before he was handed his marching orders.

MgGregor coached the Dragons in 150 NRL games, winning 69 matches at a 46% winning percentage.

It will be interesting to see if the Dragons now look to wait out Shane Flanagans suspension or if they decide to chase a coach is is available to the club immediately.

A well known Rugby League writer, League Freak has established a reputation among supporters of the game for his fearless commentary and unmatched insight. With a reach that spans both sides of the globe, League Freak has produced an independent network that allows him to distribute content to his many thousands of followers. He is the owner and main author of LeagueFreak.com

