Breaking News: Paul McGregor SACKED By The St George/Illawarra Dragons

Aug 13, 2020
Paul McGregor has been sacked by the St George/Illawarra Dragons effective immediately with Dean Young taking over the interim coaching role.
The writing had been on the wall for McGregor for months now and it just felt like a matter of time before he was handed his marching orders.
MgGregor coached the Dragons in 150 NRL games, winning 69 matches at a 46% winning percentage.
It will be interesting to see if the Dragons now look to wait out Shane Flanagans suspension or if they decide to chase a coach is is available to the club immediately.
