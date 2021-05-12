Adam Reynolds Signs A Three Year Contract With The Brisbane Broncos

Peter Badel of Brisbane’s The Courier Mail is reporting that Adam Reynolds has signed a 3 year $2.4 million contract with the Brisbane Broncos starting next season.

Breaking: Major contract news. Adam Reynolds has told Souths teammates he is set to sign with Broncos. Reynolds has consulted Wayne Bennett on a move to Broncos. Three year deal at $2.4 mil. Full story @cmail_sport — Pete Badel (@badel_cmail) May 12, 2021

The deal will see Reynolds leave the only club he has ever played for and head north to become the number of playmaker of a Broncos team that has struggled for a decent half since Darren Lockyer retired.

It is surely a bitter sweet move for Reynolds who wanted to retire as a one team player, especially seen as he is a South Sydney junior.

Still, thats what the money is for!

he is a good signing for the Broncos. He will give them direction, leadership, a top quality goal kicker and you’d hope that he would be able to help develop the young halfbacks the club has waiting in line when his time at the club is over.

