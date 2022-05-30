5 Ways to Occupy Yourself During Halftime

For many fans of rugby league, there’s nothing quite like sitting down and settling into a weekend of action in front of the television with a couple of cold frothies within easy reach. But while the sport does provide 80 minutes of adrenaline-fueled competition, the 10 minutes at half-time of dead airtime are a source of frustration for some.

Of course, you could listen to the pundits rabbit on about their interpretation of the action in the first half, and some are more insightful and informative than others on that front. But if you’re looking for a more exciting way to spend the interlude, here are a handful of suggestions to set you on your way.

Join the debate

How many times has Michael Ennis come out with something you’ve completely disagreed with? Thankfully, putting your point across and venting your frustration with the calls of those paid to comment upon the sport is what social media was made for. Take to the network of your choice and join the debate – but remember to be respectful in your arguments, or you might find yourself on the wrong end of a ban.

Enjoy a flutter

One sure-fire way to make the second half more interesting is to predict the outcome or the incidence of certain events – and then put your money where your mouth is. Sites like Guts Casino offer a wide range of different markets for you to choose from, while their constantly updated stats can help you to make informed decisions. For those who relish a little risk and reward, a halftime gamble could be just the ticket.

Make a snack

There’s a whole culture around finding and ranking the best halftime grub at the grounds themselves, but those watching at home needn’t miss out on a little culinary nourishment. Whether you prefer nachos or hotdogs, chips or nuts, there’s sure to be something in your fridge that would go nicely with those beers. The 10-minute window is the perfect time to nip to the kitchen and rustle up a treat.

Work out

At the other end of the scale, maybe you’d like to use those 10 minutes to improve your health rather than indulge in junk food. These days, you can find a variety of express workouts which cram a whole lot of physical exertion into a short timeframe, meaning you can spend less time in the gym and more time doing the things you love – such as watching rugby league. This seven-minute abs exercise is an archetypal example.

Be creative

Many people would love to devote more time to creative endeavours, but can never seem to find enough hours in the day to fit them in. Contrary to popular belief, you don’t have to set aside a huge amount of time to do so and the short window at halftime is the perfect opportunity to get those juices flowing. Whether it’s playing the guitar, writing a poem, drawing a picture or some other creative task, throw yourself into it. You won’t regret it.

Halftime doesn’t need to represent a window of boredom, but rather one of opportunity. The next time you find yourself at a loss in the lull, why not try one of the activities above?







