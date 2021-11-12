 

The Glorious League Freak – Covering Rugby League World Wide – LeagueFreak.com

2022 NRL Podcast – Subscribe HERE!!!

Nov 13, 2021 Podcasts 0

You can subscribe to the Fergo and The Freak podcast on all podcasting apps and outlets.

Fergo and The Freak cover all aspects of Rugby League as well as providing history, statistics, and giving you a few laughs along the way.

Simply click the outlet below that best works for you, and make sure you subscribe!

iTunes: https://itunes.apple.com/podcast/fergo-and-the-freak/id1457964385

Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/1C6UQPMOKl9QAiiXk78LtV

Stitcher: https://www.stitcher.com/podcast/fergo-and-the-freak

Google Play Music: http://fergoandfreak.libsyn.com/gpm

Player FM: https://player.fm/series/fergo-and-the-freak

Podbean: https://www.podbean.com/podcast-detail/eveic-8cb80/Fergo-and-The-Freak-Podcast

TuneIn: https://tunein.com/podcasts/Sports–Recreation-Podcasts/Fergo-and-The-Freak-p1222226/

PodParadise: https://www.podparadise.com/Podcast/1457964385

Castbox.fm: https://castbox.fm/channel/Fergo-and-The-Freak-id2073183?country=us

Podbay: http://podbay.fm/show/1457964385

Podtail: https://podtail.com/podcast/fergo-and-the-freak/

Overcast FM: https://overcast.fm/itunes1457964385/fergo-and-the-freak

Direct Link: http://fergoandfreak.libsyn.com/

You can also follow the boys on their social media channels!

Twitter: http://twitter.com/FergoFreakPod
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FergoandTheFreak
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fergofreakpod/
Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/30270179

A well known Rugby League writer, League Freak has established a reputation among supporters of the game for his fearless commentary and unmatched insight. With a reach that spans both sides of the globe, League Freak has produced an independent network that allows him to distribute content to his many thousands of followers. He is the owner and main author of LeagueFreak.com

Related articles

League Freaks Social Network

Follow League Freak on:

Become a Patron!

Ziad Warwar
Nadine
Coojee
Adam
Andy
jamescunni
Lisa
Rugby League Project
Karsten Brumme
Samuel
Sandy
Katey
Jack
Terry
Gibbo

Polls

In The On Field Quality Of Super League Games Getting Better Or Worse?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Follow League Freak on Twitter

Google+