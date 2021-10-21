2022 NRL Podcast – All The Latest NRL News, Rumours and Opinions

Get all the latest NRL News, NRL Rumours and NRL opinions on the best NRL podcast in 2022, the Fergo and The Freak NRL podcast!

Hosted by Andrew Ferguson and League Freak, the Fergo and The Freak NRL podcast runs 12 months a year, and has forged a reputation for taking on the tough issues and giving you a different perspective than you see from the mainstream media.

To subscribe simply click the links below!

iTunes: https://itunes.apple.com/podcast/fergo-and-the-freak/id1457964385

Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/1C6UQPMOKl9QAiiXk78LtV

Stitcher: https://www.stitcher.com/podcast/fergo-and-the-freak

Google Play Music: http://fergoandfreak.libsyn.com/gpm

Player FM: https://player.fm/series/fergo-and-the-freak

Podbean: https://www.podbean.com/podcast-detail/eveic-8cb80/Fergo-and-The-Freak-Podcast

TuneIn: https://tunein.com/podcasts/Sports–Recreation-Podcasts/Fergo-and-The-Freak-p1222226/

PodParadise: https://www.podparadise.com/Podcast/1457964385

Castbox.fm: https://castbox.fm/channel/Fergo-and-The-Freak-id2073183?country=us

Podbay: http://podbay.fm/show/1457964385

Podtail: https://podtail.com/podcast/fergo-and-the-freak/

Overcast FM: https://overcast.fm/itunes1457964385/fergo-and-the-freak

Direct Link: http://fergoandfreak.libsyn.com/

Related