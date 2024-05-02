Why Gambling Advertising Is So Prominent In Rugby League

While most of the sporting leagues and teams in Australia have been trying to, and publicly, steer clear of gambling partnerships, NRL is seemingly doing the opposite.

Out of the 17 teams in the NRL, 13 of these have a betting or casino partner/sponsor.

There are currently 150+ Online Betting Sites in Australia, and 8 of which are a sponsor for an NRL team, or even two teams. Around 23 of these are licensed in NSW, while around 30 are Victorian Bookmakers – but all of the names below have their head office in Sydney (apart from TAB NZ and PointsBet).

Wagering Sponsors of NRL Teams

Brisbane Broncos – Star Casino

Canberra Raiders – Palmerbet

Cronulla-Sutherland Sharks – PointsBet

Dolphins – BlueBet

Gold Coast Titans – TopSport

Manly-Warringah Sea Eagles – PointsBet

Melbourne Storm – Crown Casino

Newcastle Knights – Palmebet

North Queensland Cowboys – TAB

Paramatta Eels – TAB

Penrith Panthers – BlueBet

Sydney Roosters – Unibet

NZ Warriors – TAB NZ

Wests Tigers – PlayUp

Sportsbet is also a major partner of the NRL itself, and they are also a major sponsor of the AFL. However, very few AFL teams have any affiliation with any betting sites or casinos, with only the following exceptions.

Wagering Sponsors of AFL Teams

Brisbane Lions – TAB

Fremantle Dockers – TABtouch, Crown Casino

GWS – TAB

West Coast Eagles – Crown Casino

Strictly none of the Victorian teams (in the AFL) have anything gambling related as a sponsor, even though there are more bookies in Victorian than NSW.

NRL famously went to Las Vegas this year to expand the game (while the AFL did the same thing in NSW), and will continue doing so until 2028. However, some commenters have suggested that the NRLs main intention was not to grow the sport in the USA, but to tap into the expanding and increasingly legalising world of online betting in the states. Which of course, makes Las Vegas the perfect place to set up shop.

While it may be a bit of a stretch to suggest that most of the NRL teams are in cahoots with the NRL’s grand plan to bring in more gaming revenue from abroad – but if the NRL are presenting that opportunity, grey area or not, it’s understandable to see the NRL teams jumping on the gravy train.

Liked it? Take a second to support League Freak on Patreon!