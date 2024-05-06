Who I Would Select For New South Wales In Game One Of The 2024 State Of Origin Series

With the 2024 State Of Origin series just around the corner I thought it was a good time to show you who I would select in the New South Wales team for game one of the series.

You ready?

League Freaks New South Wales Team For Game One 2024

Dylan Edwards Brian To’o Stephen Crichton Izack Tago Josh Addo-Carr Matthew Burton Nathan Cleary Payne Hass Api Koroisau Jake Trbojevic Haumole Olakau’atu Liam Martin Isaah Yeo Jarome Luai Angus Crichton Stefano Utoikamanu Lindsey Smith Wayde Egan

A lot of current or former Penrith Panthers players. Yes. I decided to select a lot of players who have cohesion playing together, and who have been the most successful players that New South Wales have produced over the last number of years.

That is a good idea!

I am not interested in players who stand out for teams in the bottom half of the ladder. I want players who are proven winners. Right now, most of those players are Penrith Panthers players.

The backline pretty much selects itself. The only player I probably need to explain is Josh Addo-Carr, who has all the experience in the world. I’m not interested in selecting players out of position in the back line. We don’t need to. We have form players in those positions who are available. Lets select them.

In the halves, Cleary, obviously, and I’ve gone with Burton as I think his ball running and size will be a really good addition to the side. He also has cohesion with all the current or former Panthers in the side.

In the forwards I’ve once again gone with form players in their favoured positions, although I did select Jake Trbojevic in at prop as I like his work rate and mobility there. We have plenty of go forward in this pack so I’m happy to go with a more defensively minded player at prop here.

Then we get to the bench…

Crichton and Utoikamanu are obvious choices. Great options to bring these two off the bench. I went with Jarome Luai as the utility as he is a great defender, has a lot of cohesion with the Panthers in the side, and I think he will be great our of dummy half and he can slot into the halves as well if needed.

Then we have Lindsey Smith, who I know is the biggest surprise here by a long, long way. I wanted a very mobile second rower who can get through a lot of work. Someone who, in an emergency can play in the centres. The type of player the Panthers have a heap of, so I went to the source. He isn’t a superstar but he will do the job I want him to do.

Wayde Egan as the 18th man in case we have any issues with Koroisau.

So what do you think?

