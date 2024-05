As a New South Wales supporter I am hopeful that a new coach will see my state stop making ridiculous selections and start picking players in position, and on form.

What I want to know from you is, who you think will win the series.

So vote below!

Who Will Win The 2024 State Of Origin Series? New South Wales

Queensland View Results

