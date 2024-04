The Wests Tigers have signed Penrith Panthers premiership winning winger Sunia Turuva on a three year deal reported to be worth $1.3 million.

Turuva is yet another big loss for the Penrith Panthers, but a pretty handy signing for the Tigers who continue to rebuild their club.

Was a winger what they really needed though?

The Panthers will now have a decent amount of money to look for some players to recruit, or just upgrade some of the stars at the club.

