Stefano Utoikamanu Set To Leave The Wests Tigers At The Conclusion Of The 2024 NRL Season

The Wests Tigers have announced that Stefano Utoikamanu will leave the club at seasons end after giving the forward permission to negotiate with other clubs.

While Utoikamanu has not revealed where he will end up, the Melbourne Storm are favourites to sign him followed by the likes of the Canterbury Bulldogs, Sydney Roosters and Penrith Panthers.

Stefano Utoikamanu is a handy player, but he has yet to really find consistency in his game. He has all the physical tools a top of the line forward would need to have, but he just needs to take a few more steps forward at this point in his career.

Maybe a change of scenery will prompt that. Either way, it is a fair loss for the Wests Tigers. They will be disappointed.

