Rugby Betting For Beginners: What Is Important To Know And How To Succeed

Betting on rugby is a popular way for fans of the sport to take a more active part in matches and potentially win money by betting on the results. Bets on rugby can be placed on various markets, including match results, scores, differences in victory, scored tries, red or yellow cards, and much more.

How does rugby betting work?

To place a bet on rugby, you must first choose a bookmaker or an online betting platform on Casinority Australia. So right after creating an account, you can browse the available trading platforms to find the one that suits you best. The odds are usually listed for each market and it allows you to find out how much you can potentially win if you for example place a successful bet. When you have selected your market and decided how much you want to bet, you can place a bet by clicking the appropriate button.

What are the different types of rugby and their differences?

In general, there are three main and most popular types of rugby games: rugby union, rugby league, and rugby sevens. But the rules of the game in them are slightly different, for example, in terms of the number of participants.

Rugby Union

As you probably already know, this is the most widespread and popular type of rugby in the world. Fans know that this type of game usually involves two teams and each of them has 15 players. These teams play on a 100-meter field, and matches last for 80 minutes. In this type of game, absolutely every player has their own specific role and certain positions such as forwards, midfielders, and defenders.

Rugby League

Since this sport is especially popular in Australia and England, the largest national and international competitions are held there. The difference here is that each team has 13 players and the rules are also different, but the duration of the match is still 80 minutes.

Rugby Sevens

Rugby Sevens is already a faster and more dynamic type of game than Rugby Union. There are two teams and each of them plays 7 people on a small field (70 meters long). Matches last only 14 minutes, which means that players have to run more and play in several different positions, although the goal of the game remains the same, which makes such a game more difficult, but also more stressful.

Of course, these types are not the only ones that exist, however, the most popular around the world, but there are other, more local and less well-known varieties, such as ten-player rugby, twelve-side rugby, or even fifteen-side mixed rugby (mixed between men and women).

What types of bets are there in rugby?

There are many different types of bets in rugby, here are some examples:

Match result: The simplest bet is a bet on which team will win the match.

Handicap: In this type of betting, the team is assigned a handicap that must be overcome in order to win the bet. For example, if a team is given a handicap of -6 points, in order for the bet to win, it must win by a margin of at least 7 points.

Total points: This type of bet consists of bets on the total number of points that will be scored in the match.

Exact score: In this type of betting, it is assumed to guess the exact score of the match at the end of regular time.

The author of the first goal: This type of bet involves betting on the player who scores the goal on the first attempt in the match.

Cards: In this type of betting, a bet is meant on the number of red or yellow cards that will be issued during the match.

The margin of victory: This type of betting involves betting on the team’s advantage in winning.

Attempts: In this type of betting, a bet is meant on the total number of attempts scored during the match.

These examples are just some of the many types of bets that can be placed on rugby.

What are the best bets on rugby?

In football, we often bet on the team that we think will win, but when we are talking about rugby, the odds are often less competitive. So that is why the results are higher and the match can often be one-sided and the handicap market often offers higher value.

The best rugby betting company is the one that offers you the best odds. So you better choose a bookmaker based on your bet and odds on rugby, or with high returns in this sport, which means that it often offers very good ones. To do this, you can find out the margin of bookmakers by sports.

It is important to remember that betting on rugby, like any other type of sports betting, involves risk, and it is important never to bet more than you can afford to lose. Understanding the rules and nuances of this sport is also important for making informed betting decisions.

