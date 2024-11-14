Dylan Edwards To Undergo Shoulder Surgery

Penrith, NSW and Australian fullback Dylan Edwards will undergo shoulder surgery that could see him miss the start of the 2025 NRL season.

While the Penrith Panthers club is confident Edwards will be ready for round one, the Panthers will be starting the season early as the game will be part of “Round Zero” and played in Las Vegas.

Edwards has had a fantastic year in 2024, earning this first call up to State Of Origin for New South Wales, and cementing his place as the first choice fullback for Australia….not to mention playing a staring role in the Penrith Panthers fourth straight premiership!

