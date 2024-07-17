Queensland Player Ratings Game Three – 2024 State Of Origin Series

Here are the player ratings for the Queensland Maroons Rugby League team for game two of the 2024 Rugby League State Of Origin series. The game was played in Brisbane at Lang Park.

After a brilliant, brutal first half Queensland took a 2-0 lead into half time from a penalty kick. NSW levelled up just after halftime but the game was broken open with about 20 minutes left with a Jarome Luai break that led to a Brandman Best try. New South Wales would win the game 14-4

Remember, 5 points for below average. 6 points in a pass mark. 7 points is better than average. From there, you can work it out!

See if you agree with them!

Here is the side:

1. Reece Walsh – 4 Got injured early on, looked far from his best.2. Selwyn Cobbo – 6 – Looked for work and kept getting belted.3. Dane Gagai – 5 dTries hard but the game just didn’t allow him much in attack.4. Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow – 6 Game just didn’t come his way.5. Valentine Holmes – 4 Pretty quiet to be honest.6. Tom Dearden – 7 – Made the NSW defense work hard, a few half breaks, very good in defence..7. Dally Cherry-Evans (C) – 5 Was shut down most of the match!8. Reuben Cotter – 8 Was a wrecking ball defensively.9. Ben Hunt – 5 Came off the bench and was getting through a lot of work before getting kicked out just before half time.10. Lindsey Collins – 7 Started off the bench, made a decent impact.11. Kurt Capewell – 4 Didnt do much in attack.12. Jeremiah Nanai – 6 Was forced to tackle all night.13. Patrick Carrigan – 8 Was just so good! So much work in defence.14. Harry Grant – 7 Started the match, was much better than game two.15. Moeaki Fotuaika – 7 Started the game and got through a lot of very tough work.16. Felise Kaufusi – 2 MIA.17. Kalyn Ponga – 4 Came on half way through the second half and didn’t do much.18. Trent Loiero