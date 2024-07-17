NSW Player Ratings Game Three – 2024 State Of Origin Series

Here are the player ratings for the New South Wales Blues Rugby League team for game three of the 2024 Rugby League State Of Origin series. The game was played in Brisbane at the Lang Park.

After a brilliant, brutal first half Queensland took a 2-0 lead into half time from a penalty kick. NSW levelled up just after halftime but the game was broken open with about 20 minutes left with a Jarome Luai break that led to a Brandman Best try. New South Wales would win the game 14-4.

Remember, 5 points for below average. 6 points in a pass mark. 7 points is better than average. From there, you can work it out!

See if you agree with them!

Here is the side:

1. Dylan Edwards – 8 Got through so much work! Hard to handle all night.2. Brian To’o – 7 QLD kicked away from him but he still made a big impact!3. Bradman Best -6 Made some breaks but dropped a lot of ball too. Made up for it tho!4. Stephen Crichton – 8 Great in a big game once again!5. Zac Lomax – 7 Another solid performance!6. Jarome Luai – 9 Incredible in defense. Was smashing Maroons all night and broke the game open!7. Mitchell Moses – 7 – A mixed bag but scored a crucial try!8. Jake Trbojevic (C) – 3 Probably his last Origin game.9. Reece Robson – 7 – Very good defensively but gave away some TERRIBLE penalties.10. Payne Pass 8 Was a colossus!11. Liam Martin – 7 Was hard to handle as always.12. Angus Crichton – 8 Another very destructive game by him.13. Cameron Murray – 7 Managed to get binned on the bench somehow!14. Connor Watson 6 Came on late but was pretty handy.15. Issah Yeo – 7 Very hard to handle off the bench.16. Mitchell Barnett – 8 Was called in early and made a big impact up front.17. Spencer Leniu – 6 Gave away a bad penalty in the first half!18. Matt Burton